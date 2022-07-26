Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,468,000 after purchasing an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $575,364,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

