Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.