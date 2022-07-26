Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

