Edge Capital Group LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 111,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 125.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.