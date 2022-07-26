Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.