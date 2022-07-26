CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.