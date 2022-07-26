Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.