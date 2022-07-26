Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 339,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

