Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,819,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,448,000 after acquiring an additional 835,765 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

