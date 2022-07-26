Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

