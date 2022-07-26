Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.29.

NYSE TDG opened at $586.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $560.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

