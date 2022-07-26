Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

