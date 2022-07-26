Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 7,990 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

