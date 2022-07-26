WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,819,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,448,000 after acquiring an additional 835,765 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

