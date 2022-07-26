Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

