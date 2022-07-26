Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,438 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.