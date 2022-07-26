Metis Global Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $313.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.