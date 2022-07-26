Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.