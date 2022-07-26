Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2,031.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.