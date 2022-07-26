NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

