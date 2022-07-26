Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

