LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,716 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

