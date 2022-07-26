State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,584 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $218,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

