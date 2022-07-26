Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 694,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

CVX stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

