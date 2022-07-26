FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,427,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,068,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

