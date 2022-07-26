Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

