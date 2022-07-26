Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

