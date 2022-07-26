Platform Technology Partners Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
