KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

