Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 233 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 932.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.