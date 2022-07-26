Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

EMN stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

