Versor Investments LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.