Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Paycom Software by 2,313.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

