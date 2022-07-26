Versor Investments LP Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.