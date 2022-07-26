Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

