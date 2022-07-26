Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,740 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 76.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

