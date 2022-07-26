Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

