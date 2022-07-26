CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

