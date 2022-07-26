Arizona State Retirement System Sells 451 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

