Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.