abrdn plc Buys 257,107 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1,668.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $34,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Crown by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

