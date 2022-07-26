T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

