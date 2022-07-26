First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 161,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

