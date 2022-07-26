DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $2,544,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.