Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

