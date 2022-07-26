Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.99. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

