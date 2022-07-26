Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 183,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

