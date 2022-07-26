Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 684.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

