Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

