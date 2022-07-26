Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

LEN opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.